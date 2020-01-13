Free mobile app development class for Bulawayo

Start-up Zim Founder Tafara Makaza in partnership with Village Services will be hosting a series of free Mobile App Development classes in Bulawayo from the 14th to the 29th of January at the Tech Village offices, Corner Fife Street and Leopold Takawira.

Speaking to TechnoMag, Tafara Makaza said these classes are designed to teach youths app development skills from a simple idea to a complete product that can be deployed into the market.

“As a UNDP Youth Connekt Africa Fellow, I want to equip youth skills that enable them to earn an income. My goal is to have youth warning USD1000+ a month from freelancing,”

“Youths need to have the skills, It took me years to master app development because I had to teach myself, but no one has to spend that much time learning. That’s why we are here,” he added.

Makaza also spoke on the possibility of expanding the classes to other towns and cities.

Participants are expected to come up with an idea for a mobile application, create a Business Model Canvas and build a User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) design for your mobile applications. They must then

build an iOS and Android App, test and debug the App, get early adopters to try out the app and get your app on Playstore and Apple Store.

Date Time Tuesday 14 January 4-6 pm Wed 15 Jan 4-6 pm Thurs 16 Jan 4-6 pm Mon 20 Jan 4-6 pm Wed 22 Jan 2-4 pm Thurs 23 Jan 2-4 pm Fri 24 Jan 2-4 pm Mon 27 Jan 4-6 pm Tue 28 Jan 2-4 pm Wed 29 Jan 4-6 pm

Prerequisites to join the class include:

1. Have some level of programming background (eg Python, Java, C, C++, JavaScript, C#, Dart, Go, .NET )

2. Have a functional laptop that can support VS Code or Android Studio

3. Motivated individual



Individuals interested can register here.

