Buddie Beatz is the one streaming service you shouldn’t ignore

Everybody knows about (or already subscribes to) Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Tidal, or one of a dozen other streaming music services, but I find that people often forget about or overlook one of our local music streaming services Buddie Beatz.

For all music junkies out there, Buddie Beatz is Zimbabwe’s own rendition of your Spotify or Pandora where you get a provision to download and stream as many songs as you want.

Official launched last year in April, through the app, allows customers to enjoy unlimited music from top artists in different genres such as gospel, Zimdancehall, hip hop, Afro jazz, Afro fusion, sungura, and others.

With just a click of the button, customers are able to stream or download music from their favorite artists while they are offline. The app also has an option where one can create their own playlists and share songs with their friends and family.

The platform provides an opportunity to distribute music digitally through music apps hosted on mobile gadgets while providing music right in the palm of its customers’ hands, and such convenience resonates well with digitalisation and technological solutions integrated to ensure customer convinience

With over a million customers in 26 African countries, the app is set sell Zimbabwean Music across SADC and Africa as a whole and Econet envisions that the app will be Zimbabwe’s biggest music library by 2020 hosting all Zimbabwean musicians and other artist from the region of over 15,000.

It’s indeed the “Hub of African Music” for all sort of music and

entertainment this will cater for all music lovers’ appetite for music from your Afro-Pop, Jazz, Hip-Hop Rhythm n blues, Sungura, House, Zim-Dance hall, Gospel, Mbira, Marabi, Acapela, Rhumba and Maskhandi.



“With Buddie Beatz all you need is your phone & connectivity then you can have tunes to take you through the day from old school tracks such as Kariba, Marimuka from Thomas Mapfumo to current trending hits like Ngaibake from Freeman, Your Man from Gary Mapanzure, Ndimi Janet Manyowa and Ndatsva from Victor Kunonga, Amara Brown, Macheso, Madzibaba, Hosiah Chipanga, Nomvuyo Sea Girl, Suluman’s Album Syllabus the list is endless,” the company said.

The app also goes a long way in closing revenue leakages such as piracy and improves artist music sales through downloads.



According to Econet spearheading solution-based technology is one of its core since its inception in July 1998 and Zimbabweans have been splattered with all sorts of easy to go products and services that have enhanced people’s lives.

“From Econet Data, Buddie Beatz, EcoCash, Connected Homes & Car and YoPlay Gaming. All these digital services have indeed enhanced people’s

lives through convenience, easy of transacting, music & gaming entertainment on the go,” Econet added



Buddie Beatz is downloadable on google play or apple app store.

