StarFmTechNews: Zim integrates LP gas into petrol engines

Zimbabweans using Italian technology have successfully integrated LP gas into petrol engines giving motorists an option to switch in between the two fuel sources, while LP gas saves 50% on consumption costs. Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, Intergas marketing manager, Ivy Chibanda said they are using safe tanks made for cars and this technology is much more efficient and cheaper for motorists.

CBZ Holdings has retired six of its executives as part of what insiders say is an ongoing restructuring program.The six positions affected are group finance director, microfinance MD, divisional director retail banking, group human resources, MD insurance and group risk and compliance.

Internet service provider, Zol has reversed all January 2020 invoices pre-billed in December with immediate effect.

The move is in line with Treasury’s announcement that Valued Added Tax should be reduced with effect from 1 January to 14.5% from 15% in order to stimulate aggregate demand.

To quickly open command prompt In the Windows File Explorer, type “cmd” into the address bar.

Did you know that if you pay school fees with OneMoney you stand a chance of getting back your money through the Fees for less promotion.

