Twitter to test ‘block all replies’ function

Twitter is set to roll out a feature that lets you block other users from replying to your tweets.

The social media platform revealed the ‘conversation participants’ option that will appear in the Compose Tweet screen and include four reply settings: global, group, panel and statement.

The global setting will allow anyone to comment, group setting will give access to only those who the user has followed or mentioned in his/her tweets. The panel will only be restricted to those mentioned in the particular tweet whereas the statement setting will enable to post tweets and receive no replies in return.

Twitter said the feature is to put an end to trolling on the platform.

” We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start. We’ll be experimenting with different options for who can reply to Tweets in early 2020,” the company said.

This feature has already attracted a lot of backlash as some have questioned how misinformation will be debunked if the users block others from replying particularly if public figures such as presidents, government officials, and influential people acquire the ability to silence dissenting opinions.

Some have argued that any feature which makes it more difficult to refute fake news isn’t progress, and advocated for Twitter to enhance healthy conversations on the platform.

However, the feature is, for now, still only a test and will only be accessible to a small group of users.

Twitter says it will begin experimenting with the new replies feature sometime in the next couple of months, and that it will be watching closely and looking for feedback before it decides whether to make it available more broadly.

According to Twitter, the function will look like this:

