OneMoney heavily rewards school fees payments made through platform

Mobile money platform, OneMoney through its promotion the ‘Fees for less’ is giving back money to the first 500 parents across all provinces that are paying school fees using the platform, TechnoMag reports.

Launched first on the 22nd of April 2018 “Fees for less” is amongst other promotions that OneMoney is running to cushion their subscribers while promoting their mobile money platform.

Through the promotion parents that pay $250 and below will receive 100% of the fees back those that pay above $900 fee payments will receive $400 back into their OneMoney accounts.

Below are the terms and conditions of the promotion:

NetOne says it has embarked on an aggressive trajectory to jostle for subscribers and increase market share. Just recently the company announced the extension of the zero tariffs on all transactions till March this year.

