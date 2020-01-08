ZRP issues social media plea over posting accident photos

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged people who take photos and videos of crash, murder and suicide scenes to think about victims’ families before uploading them to social media.

This follows a growing trend online where dissemination of information has become so liberal that people have no regard of the repercussions of their posts.

In a statement released by the police yesterday, such footage and photographs cause alarm and takes no account of the family members finding out about accidents online .

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with some members of the public who record video footage or photograph scenes of road traffic accidents, scenes of murder or other heinous crimes and later post the footage on social media platforms,



“Images of dead bodies, wreckages and other sensitive scenes are then peddled on social media without regard to the negative effects. Some of the recordings are alarming and may cause despondency while others are not suitable for people of a nervous disposition,



“We are making a passionate plea to the public to refrain from recording scenes of fatal road traffic accidents, dead bodies, suicide, drowning and other gory scenes. Let us be considerate, imagine receiving the passing on of a dear beloved on social media. Think about it,” the statement read.

