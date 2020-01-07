New Samsung Galaxy smartphones coming in February

Samsung is expected to launch its next generation of flagship Galaxy S smartphones on 11 February.

The company has sent out an invitation to its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event taking place in San Francisco on this date.

Samsung said it will unveil “new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences”.

Reports suggest that it will call the new flagship range the S20 series, as this is similar to how Huawei jumped from its P10 devices to the P20 name.

Samsung will reportedly reveal three different Galaxy S20 models – a 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus, and a 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...