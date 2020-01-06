The Biggest Lies , Tech Bubbles, and Worst Tech Disappointments Of 2019.

The year 2019 was full of tech-activities, so much that we can’t mention all of them in a single post, but this is what we have been doing all year round, and we just broke it down into topical pieces for you.

We will run a trilogy of the best ever tech developments of the year, the worst tech disappointments and the most promising tech developments.

For the purpose of this editorial, we will stick to the biggest lies and most disappointing events of the year with no particular order, here is my list.

On the 12th of December, we prematurely celebrated the launch of a possible second TV station In Zimbabwe, unfortunately, all we got was a press statement:

December 12, 2018 Joy Tv Bounces Back

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has partnered Joy Media Incorporated (JMI) to re-launch Joy TV, an exciting product for Zimbabwe’s Television audiences. Set to be launched within the first quarter of 2019, Joy TV will run as a 24-hour family entertainment channel that will air local and foreign content.

This was all it was to it, nothing more, let’s give them time ion 2020maybe or must I say, may the attempt rest in peace.

January 21, 2019

Zimbabwe government has been forced by MISA through a high court appeal to reverse the decision to continuously block social media and the internet at large. At the time of …

even Malema blasted us for being that backward to the extent of switching off businesses and millions of transactions and information over a political demosration.

January 21, 2019

Telecel Zimbabwe has posted an annual loss of $21.9 million as at November 2018 attributed mainly to lack of capital investment by shareholder

Yikes! yes like a loss, they literally opened doors the whole year so they lose millions.

January 8, 2019

Up and coming streaming service provider, Iflix, has announced the sale of its African operations, Kwese Iflix, to Econet Group. The move cements the Zimbabwean Econet Group’s pursuit to develop new revenue …

All I can say for now is may Iflix rest in peace or is it in pieces.

January 22, 2019

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned chat service, has announced that it will cap the number of messages that can be forwarded at once at five, Reuters reported on Monday.

This was a sad day for content creators. If you know you know!

January 22, 2019

Google has been fined 50 million euros (about $57 million) by a French regulator for not properly disclosing to users how their data is collected and used for targeted advertising

January 28, 2019

State-owned converged telecommunication operator TelOne, is now under duress as it owes 22 companies from Africa, Asia and Europe a combined $22 million against its Internet Access Providers

@admin_technoJanuary 28, 2019

Zimbabwe mobile networks were caught napping on the job as thousands who attended Oliver Mtukudzi’s burial were only served with 2G and poor 3G network signal, depriving Zimbabweans to share all the funeral proceedings online.

Some things are just basics and must be done, simple!

@admin_technoFebruary 4, 2019

The Zimbabwe national budget announced by former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and the newly appointed Minister Mthuli Ncube has mentioned the need to partially privatize State-Owned Entities, …

February 7, 2019

State-owned mobile telecoms company, NetOne, has sent on forced leave its top two executives who are Sibusiso Ndlovu, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) as well as its Chief Operating Officer…

April 4, 2019

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has moved away from a fixed model for determining the various tariffs for telecommunications operators to a flexible model.

January 11, 2019

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are to divorce after a 25-year marriage. The pair announced the move in a joint statement on Wednesday on Twitter. “After a

Econet Rolls Out A Virtual Learning Academy

Econet Wireless has launched the Econet Group Innoversity, a virtual learning academy designed to develop critical skills in the digital age.

This virtual learning academy is truly virtual, stays on the net, lives on the net and works on the net, who else has used this virtual system, in the press release they said..

Electric Cars For Zimbabwe

February 25, 2019.

Yes by February our dear government was promising something very juicy after failing to provide gas for ordinary cars due to lack of foreign currency, well someone in the highest office was dreaming of introducing electric cars.

Zimbabwe is set to dramatically cut its fuel import bill and reduce pressure on foreign currency demands if the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) successfully convinces Zimbabweans to embrace the use of electric vehicles. Reports say the energy regulator is in the process of acquiring an electric vehicle to be used to promote the technology in the country and convince authorities to support the initiative.

February 7, 2019

Predictions for the biggest trends in mobile in 2019 are dominated by the imminent arrival of 5G.

February 11, 2019

THE President’s Office is attempting to block recent attempts by the newly-appointed NetOne board to bring back suspended chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje,

Misheck Sibanda had allowed himself to become a pawn in a huge game of chess. Definitely his office and position is big, but trying to play an appointing authority over an executive position was his newest low, unfortunately, the internet does not forget.

February 12, 2019

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has embarked on a technology transfer with Japan to equip the Zimbabwean law enforcers in fighting cybercrime in…

This is all we know nothing more than this , zero zilch the only thing that we are certain however about this is we took pictures and there was some handshakes exchanged .

February 14, 2019

High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou has reserved judgment in the matter where Tendai Biti and pro-democracy activist Mfundo Mlilo were seeking an order to suspend the unilateral imposition of

We are still slaves of this unilateral tax, I really don’t care how much it has brought the government, it’s not my duty to fund the fiscus after paying my already existing tax, they cant invent new taxis!

February 20, 2019

EcoCash has introduced the first ever digital rewards program that will earn customers 15% of value transacted. Dubbed EcoCash Reward Program, and powered by Cashback Africa.

Please please share a testimony on this ????

February 27, 2019

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development says the computerisation of the learners drivers licence is 95% complete.

Did they say 95% or 5%, it sounded more like the 9 was a typo.

March 8, 2019

Social media payment is a big thing in China, infact its the most popular means of settilng any bill via Wechat, a Chinese version of WhatsApp

Speaking of wasted resources and personal vendettas.

March 18, 2019

Postal and Telecommunications Regulations Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director General Gift Machengete’s criminal abuse of office trial has failed to kick off again.

Its good to dream big, but don’t shout your dreams if you do not have the right partners and strategies to implement them

March 21, 2019

Kwese Free TV plans to launch five free-to-air TV channels in South Africa, one of which will be a high-definition sports channel.

April 2, 2019

TelOne has moved to end DStv’s monopoly on the showbiz scene by introducing real time gross settlement dollar prices for its Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD)

Very ambitious but far from reality

April 3, 2019

We had a dream to go paperless, we had a dream!

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has appointed a nine-member committee to spearhead the digitisation of courts by year-end, a development expected to cut litigation costs and to reduce time taken in

April 16, 2019

So when someone opens a fake twitter account using your name, you could actually be arrested for that, even when you actually have an active and known twitter account.

Chairman of the ICT Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Honorable Charlton Hwende will be back in court on 7 May 2019 to answer charges of seeking to subvert a constitutionally elected government,

May 14, 2019

Econet Founder and Zimbabwean billionaire Mr Strive Masiyiwa says plans are under way for their Vaya logistics division to introduce electric vehicles so as to help ease the fuel problems …

We are waiting ….

Malawi To Shutdown Social Media During Elections Days

May 20, 2019

Beleaguered Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Godfrey Itaye called for a meeting over the weekend to discuss plans to shutdown social media platforms and block all communication as Malawi goes to its polls tomorrow.

Cry my beloved Africa!

Fast-forwarding to December 2019 Ecocash downtime took the cup.

Ecocash Downtime:

This was a classic dinosaur, it affected everyone who relied on mobile payments, banks running on their system and most USSDs also not running due to the integration disconnection, the effects were massive and all the way into 2020, the effects are still to be cleared off with some refunds still hanging.

What was our worst ever tech disappointment, please share with us.

