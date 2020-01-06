OneMoney extends zero-tariff promotion

NetOne’s mobile financial arm One Money has extended the zero-tariff transaction charges to March 2020.



The company CEO Lazarus Muchenje said the extension of the promotion is meant to assist the transacting public in the difficult months of January through to March.



“To help usher in the year 2020, NetOne has extended the zero-tariff promotion on One Money, until March 2020, as a means of cushioning the transacting public to pay school fees, make payments, send and receive money,”



“We will continue with our mission to transform and develop lives through communication solutions, as we complement government efforts towards Vision 2030 – an upper-middle-class economy,” he said



The extension will bring some relief to OneMoney users with school fees obligations in the first few months and also be of tremendous use in receiving and sending money.



Since the announcement of the zero transaction promotion, NetOne has registered 19 000 agents and 11 000 merchants.



NetOne says it is on an aggressive trajectory focusing on growing its market share. Recently, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ)’s abridged third-quarter report for 2019, recorded One Money growing by 27% from 335,132 active mobile subscriptions to 428,529.



As a network, NetOne’s active mobile subscriptions grew by 10.6% from 2,752,458 to 3,042,930 signifying a total gain of 1.4% of the market share in Zimbabwe.



