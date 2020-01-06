How to share a WhatsApp status on Facebook

As part of Facebook’s efforts to integrate with other biggest social media platforms – WhatsApp and Instagram. The company has been borrowing several features from one platform and introducing them on others. Also, it is merging few features of the apps, allowing users to share media on multiple platforms at the same time.

A recent addition in this regard has been the ability to share WhatsApp Status as Facebook Stories. This feature allows WhatsApp users to share their Status on Facebook in the form of Stories without separately having to post it.

To use this feature, users must-have WhatsApp and Facebook or Facebook Lite installed on their smartphones.

Here is a quick look at how to share WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story –

1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

2. Go to the WhatsApp Status section.

3. Add the Status that you want to share.

4. Under My Status option, tap Share to Facebook Story.

5. When asked, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app.

6. Choose the audience you want to share the Story with and tap Share now.

7. Your WhatsApp status will also be shared as Facebook Story.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp ended support for Windows phones on December 31, and will stop developing for the operating system. It has also been confirmed that Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 or older, starting February 2020 will soon be cut off. Apple iPhones running iOS 8 and older versions will stop receiving support in February too.

