Potraz Third Quarter 2019 Sector Performance Report Major Highlights

The following are the main sector trends for the Third Quarter 2019 compared to the Second Quarter of 2019:

Mobile network revenues increased by 121% from $375 million to record $828.8 million, against a 202.7% increase in aggregate operating costs from $233.7 million to $707.4 million;

Active mobile subscriptions grew by 4% from 12.4 million to 12.9 million; hence the mobile penetration rate increased by 3.4% from 84.8% to 88.2%;

Marked 8% increase in national mobile voice traffic from 1.3 billion minutes to 1.4 billion minutes;

International outgoing mobile voice traffic declined by 39.3% from 13,622,129 to 8,262,022 minutes; whilst International Incoming traffic declined by 0.7% from 36,222,428 to 35,970,868 minutes;

Equipped Incoming International Internet Bandwidth Capacity increased by 8.7% to record 124,995Mbps from 114,995Mbps;

Active internet subscriptions increased by 2.8% from 8,342,051 to 8,577,936; hence the internet penetration rate increased by 1.7% from 57.2% to 58.9%;

Internet Access Provider revenues increased by 82.4% from $137.7 million to $251.2 million, against a 75% growth in operating costs from $111 million to $194.3 million;

Postal and courier revenues increased by 64.5% from $11.3 million to $18.6 million against a 54.2% growth in operating costs from $10.9 million to $16.8 million;

Postal and courier volumes declined by 25% from 1,335,849 to 1,002,058 items;

