Latest on Zim ICT weekly Cabinet updates

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Honorable Monica Mutsvangwa wrapped up the last Cabinet briefing of the year with other ministers yesterday and she revealed the government’s ICT targets that have been completed.

Addressing the 45th decision matrix at the Munhumutapa building the minister noted a total of 98 projects were implemented by 19 ministries. Forty-six out of the 98 projects were on target, 35 were below target with an acceptable range of deviation, while 17 were below target and outside the range of deviation.

The tech projects the government has been working on that were completed during the 3rd 100-Day Cycle include:

Eight projects under the Geospatial Aeronautical and Space Science Capability for Zimbabwe were completed,

Five base stations were installed and commissioned in Beitbridge, Mutare, Bindura, Binga and Nyanga;

The e-recruitment system for student nurses has been operationalized at the Ministry of Health and Child Care;

6 384 prepaid electricity meters were installed countrywide

The government said all projects that were not completed this year will be rolled over to next year’s cycle.

