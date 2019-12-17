Potraz donates audio-verifit scan equipment

Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) through the Universal Services Fund has donated audio-verifit scan equipment worth US$18 276 to Emerald Hill School for the deaf.

The scan has already been installed at the school by experts from South Africa.

Addressing beneficiaries and the members of the media yesterday, Potraz Director General Gift Machengete said the donation will allow students with special needs to participate in the digital space.

” The barriers encountered by children with hearing impairment particularly in inclusive schools relate mainly to communication. The predominant assistive technology used by people with hearing impairment is a hearing aid. Given this challenge, POTRAZ has acquired and installed audio-verifit scan equipment at the Emerald High School for the deaf,” he said.

The audio-verifit is a hearing aid analyzer and fitting equipment which is used to verify electro-acoustic performance of hearing equipment connected to a standard hearing coupler or while worn on the ear of the end-user.

The scan is the most advanced hearing aid and ear measurement system currently on the market, this means it is able to assist audiologists to ensure that the fitting of hearing aids is optimal in every situation.

The Regulator says it will continue to cater for people with disabilities, and currently, they are in the process of procuring ICT gadgets and software for use by people with disabilities at the University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Chengatai Special School in Mutare.

