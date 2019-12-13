VAYA unveils Cross Border and Intercity services

Cassava On Demand’s VAYA mobility division has unveiled two new services – VAYA Cross Border and VAYA Intercity – ahead of the busy holiday season.

Speaking on the launch of the services, Vaya CEO Mrs Dorothy Zimuto said the services are set to bring much-needed relief to travellers during the busy festive period and beyond.

“We are excited to add these services to our existing suite of On Demand Services and look forward to bringing safety, convenience and peace of mind to travellers in the region and beyond,” said Mrs Zimuto.

Mrs Zimuto said booking a trip on a cross-border or inter-city bus or shuttle would be similar to booking a local ride from the Vaya app.

“But all travellers need to do now is select the Cross Border or Inter City option on the Vaya app, choose their destination, pick their date and time of travel, and select the bus they want to travel in,” said Mrs Zimuto.

“They then choose their payment method and make the payment right from their phone to secure their seat from the convenience of their home or from wherever they are.”

Mrs Zimuto also announced that besides the convenience, the Vaya Cross Border service would come with travel insurance cover for all travellers that use the service. All those who book their travel from the region using Vaya will get free Vaya transport upon arrival in Zimbabwe for a radius of 30km.

“We are delighted to announce that the Vaya Cross Border service comes with USD 2,000 life insurance, USD500 personal accident cover and one-year EcoSure funeral cover for the surviving spouse and four children,” said Mrs Zimuto, adding that the sum assured would be paid out in the local currency equivalent.

Cross border travelling is high across Africa, with millions of people using bus transport to travel from one country or the other.

VAYA Cross Border and Intercity services will give customers the convenience of booking their ticket and paying for their travel without incurring the extra costs of travelling to the bus companies’ offices.

Mrs Zimuto said routes immediately covered by Vaya Cross Border include South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia, with customers able to book their travel both ways.

She said Vaya Inter City will be immediately available between Harare and Bulawayo, Gweru and Masvingo, as well as Harare and Mutare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...