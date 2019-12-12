NetOne donates to albino community

NetOne has donated food hampers and sanitary wear worth $250 000 to one hundred families living with Albinism today in Harare.

Head of Public Relations Elderette Shereni said the donation is in line with NetOne’s key pillars of assisting communities particularly OneCare which predominately looks at philanthropic work and giving back to society.

“As NetOne we selected the people with albinism largely because they are stigmatized in society and disfranchised as a lot of people do not give them opportunities to work and earn their own keep, so we decided to put a smile on their face this festive season by making sure each of them gets a hamper to enjoy with their families,” she said.

NetOne said there are other opportunities where this community can earn their keep through services they run.

“We have some of our projects where they can be empowered, they can’t really be in the sun for a long time so we have given them opportunities such as airtime sales through One Top-Up through our OneMoney platform which they can do in the comfort of their homes without actually having to go outside,” she added.

Netone has always played a significant role in giving back to communities earlier last month, the company made a donation to orphans at Mother of Peace community in Mutoko, and previously they had donated to Chinhoyi, Kwekwe and Gokwe hospitals.





