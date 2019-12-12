Liquid Telecom connects 48 institutions under Edu-Zones

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe has connected 48 higher and tertiary learning institutions across the country through the Edu-zone project that provides free wi-fi access and use of internet to students at the respective university campuses.

Edu-Zones is a corporate social responsibility initiative by Liquid Telecom launched in July 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Amon Murwira.

The Edu-zones have provided a platform to drive research, innovation and digital learning around the country by bridging the digital divide through offering students free internet access

Liquid Telecom Regional CEO of Southern Africa Wellington Makamure said in the 48 institutions students have access to fast and reliable internet connectivity.

“We believe every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected. This is the vision that has been driving Liquid Telecom’s network expansion across Africa over the last ten years and, in Zimbabwe, why we launched Edu-Zones. Almost 18 months later, students and teachers from 48 learning institutions across the country are benefitting from high speed, reliable internet connectivity that is critical for both curriculum and studies,”

“This has resulted in vastly improved exam pass rates and career opportunities across the student population. Edu-Zones is a long-term initiative that is already helping the connected universities and polytechnic’s to save money on internet data costs,” he said.

Through Edu-zones students will also get an opportunity to be equipped with 21CSkills – an online learning platform offering state-of-the-art skills training and development programmes on the latest technologies for African students, start-ups, and developers, who are set to play a starring role in Africa’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.

