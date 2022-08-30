14,9 Million Faithfully Subscribe Econet

Zimbabwe’s undisputed Unparalleled largest telecommunications services provider, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) has confirmed 14,9 million faithful subscribers with the Telcos.

EWZ chief executive officer, ceo Doctor Douglas Mboweni confirmed this latest Development in his Integrated Annual Report for the year 2022 which he presented this week.

“We maintained customer market share leadership as we focused on addressing customers’ pain points. During the period, we added 1,7 million new customers to stand at 14,9 million customers, up from 13,2 million in the previous year,” said Dr Mboweni.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) 4th Quarter Report of 2021, sang from the same hymn that EWZ market share of mobile subscribers closed at 64,9% whilst market share of internet and data traffic was at 75,9%, up from 74,1% the previous quarter.

Potraz added that, “During the period, Voice traffic increased by 17%, data consumption was up 48% whilst SMS traffic was down 19% compared to the same period last year.”

Econet Unparalleled representation of the mobile sector be it through data or voice or other Technological means confirm them as the only undisputed Telecommunications Operator in the country and a pace setter par Excellence.