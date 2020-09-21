🎉🎉🎊TechnoMag Turns 7

Today marks seven years of existence for our technology magazine ,TechnoMag since its official launch at this very same day in 2013.

We celebrate this day as TechnoMag and will continue to achieve our mission and vision giving our content consumers latest technology news updates.

Our founding Editor Toneo Tonderai Rutsito briefly said on how the journey has been like.

“ Our local tech magazine has turned seven years today , we do celebrate the journey that we have travelled so far within the past seven years it has not been very easy but, we have soldered on , continuously giving our readers realible , factual tech news.”

“ We have been encouraged by our readers , we our mission is take make sure that we continuously engage the nation with tech news, “ he said.

#Happy Birthday TechnoMag # Celebrating 7 seven years of existence

About Us

Offcially Launched in 2013, TechnoMag is the First all encompassing Technology Magazine in Zimbabwe. Giving you technology news updates in real time. With an emphasis but not limited to ICTs. We have experts in from most aspects of Technology from Telecommunication, Networking, Software, Hardware, Mobile devices.

Our team of experts and journalists gives you opinion and analyses, product review,guidelines and professional assessments. We are so much excited about giving you day to day tips and tricks to help you achieve your daily cores via numerous technological platforms.For the experts, we have dark rooms for IT experts exchange, coders and hacking tips and tricks.

These are platforms where we offer Zimbabwean experts a platform to share their knowledge so as to build and strengthen local technology.

TechnoMag is a private and independently run entity being spearheaded by local award winning Zimbabwean journalists from established local print media houses.

Our founding Editor, Toneo Tonderai Rutsito is the National (NJAMA) award winner for the ICT Reporter of the year award (2012-2014) and also under the Ministry of ICT’s, ICT Achievers Awards (2012-14) He is also the columnist with the weekly Herald`s TechSpot column running every Thursdays.

